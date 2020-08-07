Redmond dedicates his Fastnet swim to ‘amazing, vital’ RNLI

BALLYDEHOB’S record-breaking swimmer Steve Redmond is dedicating his recent 40km swim from Baltimore to the Fastnet Rock and back to the volunteers of the RNLI, following the rescue of a daughter of close family friends.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Steve said that he wanted to support the RNLI because of the incredible work the volunteers do keeping people safe at sea.

‘I have great friends at the RNLI and we want to dedicate the swim to them and support them in any way we can,’ Steve said.

Steve, the first person in the world to complete the Ocean’s Seven Challenge, set off from Baltimore pier at 4am on Monday July 20th.

Almost 16 hours later returned to the pier as the first person ever to swim to and from the iconic Fastnet lighthouse.

‘The rescue services are vital to coastal communities and the RNLI in Baltimore and Union Hall do an amazing job ensuring that all of us who work and play on the water are safe and supported,’ Steve said.

‘There’s something in the water down here and we have a number of swimmers lining up to swim out to the Fastnet over the next few months.

‘It’s good to know that the RNLI and all the emergency services are there just in case. They’ll probably end up saving me one of these days!’

Pamela Deasy, PRO of Union Hall RNLI described Steve as ‘such a great ambassador for the RNLI and for safety at sea.’

‘He knows you really have to respect the water whether you’re working on or near the sea or enjoying a day out at the beach,’ said Pamela.

‘We are delighted that Steve has dedicated his recording-breaking swim to the Fastnet and back to help the RNLI and we look forward to his next great swim.’

You can donate to the Steve Redmond Fastnet Swim for the RNLI by logging on to the Baltimore RNLI or by going to the Goleen RNLI Facebook page.