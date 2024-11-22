Red warning: 'Highest accumulations' for West Cork

MET Éireann have issued a status red rainfall warning, saying that the highest accumulations of rainfall are expected for West Cork.

Following Thursday's snow, we are set for a weekend of windy and rainy weather ahead. Met Éireann advises the possible impacts of this adverse weather are as follows.

Severe flooding

Damage to homes and businesses.

Dangerous/Treacherous travelling conditions

The red-level rainfall warning is in place from midnight Friday until Saturday at 10 am.

