Red warning: 'Highest accumulations' for West Cork

November 22nd, 2024 11:51 AM

By Southern Star Team

Red warning: 'Highest accumulations' for West Cork

MET Éireann have issued a status red rainfall warning, saying that the highest accumulations of rainfall are expected for West Cork.

Following Thursday's snow, we are set for a weekend of windy and rainy weather ahead. Met Éireann advises the possible impacts of this adverse weather are as follows.

 

  • Severe flooding
  • Damage to homes and businesses.
  • Dangerous/Treacherous travelling conditions

 

The red-level rainfall warning is in place from midnight Friday until Saturday at 10 am.

Check back here for updates and keep an eye on our socials for more.

 

