Red-hot Curry hits 2-6 to fire Armagh to Ulster title

JENNIFER Curry showed her class, again, as she fired Armagh to the Ulster intermediate camogie title last Saturday.

The Barryroe GAA legend (40) hit 2-6 as Armagh blitzed Antrim by 5-21 to 0-1 to be crowned Ulster champions and add this trophy to the Very National League Division 3 crown won last month.

Eight-time Camogie All-Star Curry, known locally as Jennifer O’Leary, was in irresistible form, scoring a goal in each half, including a ground shot just before the break. That was just no stopping the Cork great and her 2-6 final total included 2-4 from play.

This is Curry’s third season lining out with her adopted county, having come out of inter-county retirement in 2022.