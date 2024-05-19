News

Red-hot Curry hits 2-6 to fire Armagh to Ulster title

May 19th, 2024 10:32 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Barryroe camogie great Jennifer Curry has made a huge impact in her three seasons with Armagh.

JENNIFER Curry showed her class, again, as she fired Armagh to the Ulster intermediate camogie title last Saturday.

The Barryroe GAA legend (40) hit 2-6 as Armagh blitzed Antrim by 5-21 to 0-1 to be crowned Ulster champions and add this trophy to the Very National League Division 3 crown won last month.

Eight-time Camogie All-Star Curry, known locally as Jennifer O’Leary, was in irresistible form, scoring a goal in each half, including a ground shot just before the break. That was just no stopping the Cork great and her 2-6 final total included 2-4 from play.  

This is Curry’s third season lining out with her adopted county, having come out of inter-county retirement in 2022.

