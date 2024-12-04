Red Cross honours three West Cork volunteers

THE selfless work of volunteers in West Cork has been recognised by the Red Cross, with a young Clonakilty student named Youth Volunteer of the Year, and volunteers from Clon and Bandon receiving lifetime achievement awards, at a ceremony in Croke Park.

Pat Fitzgerald from Bandon and John Joe Lyons from Clonakilty were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards, while 17-year-old Courtney Kelleher from Clonakilty won the Youth Volunteer of the Year award.

Pat and John Joe have more than 100 years of dedicated voluntary service between them. Pat is in the Bandon branch and joined the Irish Red Cross in 1972. Over his 52 years of service, he has held key roles, including first aid and CPR instructor, unit officer, area captain, and deputy area director of units. His leadership extended to the national level, serving two terms on the Irish Red Cross general assembly.

Pat’s founded the Bantry and Inchigeela branches, spearheading community engagement programmes at St. Patrick’s Upton and leading critical responses during the Bandon floods.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Pat played a vital role in relief efforts and later supported Ukrainian refugees, helping raise €20,000 for the Ukraine crisis. Pat’s work has also brought solace to many through his assistance on the Lourdes pilgrimage.

John Joe Lyons is also celebrating 52 years of service. He has been a pillar of the Clonakilty Branch and the wider Cork area.

Holding multiple leadership roles, including branch chair, vice chair, secretary, and assistant area director, John Joe currently serves as area director of units. His leadership and dedication have shaped the development of volunteers and initiatives over the decades.

John Joe has been instrumental in responding to major events, including hosting the Danish Special Olympics team in 2003, leading flood response efforts in Clonakilty in 2012, and delivering Covid-19 and Ukraine refugee support. Through his mentorship and thousands of voluntary hours, John Joe has cultivated a strong network of Red Cross members committed to serving their communities.

‘In honouring a legacy of service Pat Fitzgerald and John Joe Lyons exemplify the values of the Irish Red Cross, demonstrating how volunteerism can transform lives and strengthen communities,’ said Irish Red Cross secretary general Irish Red Cross Secretary General Deirdre Garvey. ‘Together, they have contributed over a century of service, inspiring countless others to follow in their footsteps. Their unwavering dedication, leadership, and compassion have made an immeasurable impact on Cork and beyond.

‘We are proud to celebrate their incredible achievements and the legacy they leave behind.’

Courtney Kelleher was named Clonakilty Youth Volunteer of the Year at this year’s Irish Cross Annual Volunteer Awards. She was honoured for what judges called her ‘inspiring nine years of volunteer service, Courtney’s exceptional dedication and selflessness have left an indelible mark on her community’.

Courtney balances commitments as a student with work in her local Red Cross branch. She acts as a mentor to younger members, in the branch’s buddy programme, while she supports Ukrainian families resettling in the area and assists with food and clothing collection initiatives.

Courtney also dedicates time to an animal rescue centre. Courtney’s ability to juggle academic responsibilities with impactful volunteer work was described as ‘a testament to her remarkable character and resilience’. ‘Courtney’s efforts to mentor young people, support vulnerable families, and care for animals reflect a deep sense of compassion and responsibility.

‘We are proud to honour Courtney as our Youth Volunteer of the Year,’ said Deirdre Garvey.

The Youth Volunteer of the Year award highlights the extraordinary efforts of young people who embrace the spirit of the Irish Red Cross by helping those in need.