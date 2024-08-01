Receiver appointed to Bantry's Deerpark Nursing Home

A receiver has been appointed to the Aperee nursing home in Bantry the Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins has confirmed.

The Cork South West TD spoke to The Southern Star ahead of a meeting between the Health Service Executive and the Minister for Health in Dublin at 2pm today.

‘If the receiver cannot find a buyer and this nursing home closes, it will be a huge blow to Bantry,’ said Deputy Collins, who called on the HSE and the Minister to clarify what they plan to do to protect the 35 residents living at what was formerly known as the Deerpark Nursing Home.

‘We don’t want what happened to the residents at Belgooly, which closed late last year under the same consortium, to happen to them,’ he added. ‘Those vulnerable people were left scrambling to find alternative accommodation.’

Deputy also expressed concern about the potential job losses, especially at a time when construction works were nearing completion to make the nursing home large enough, and Hiqa compliant, to accommodate 50 residents.

The TD pointed out that there isn’t sufficient accommodation available in Bantry to meet the needs of these residents so he said he is calling on the HSE to step in and take over the running of Deerpark.

Michael Collins told The Southern Star he will be organising a public meeting to discuss the future of Deerpark.

‘I will be inviting the Minister for Health, and the consortium behind Aperee to this meeting so they can directly address the concerns of the 35 residents, and their families,’ he said.