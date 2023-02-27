Reader’s Picture of the Week

Michelle Logan spotted these two happy otters nudging each other near Durrus.
News
Feb, 2023
Ukrainians thank Bandon couple for their warmth on war’s first anniversary
News
Feb, 2023
Holly hotly tipped for SD top job
Life
Feb, 2023
Local self-caterers say urban-centric policies are wrong
Veering West
Feb, 2023
There’s nothing artificial about the pure joy of Cork/Kerry rivalry
Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.