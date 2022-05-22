READER’S PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Declan Whelton’s photo of the superyacht Bella Vita basking in May sunshine in Kinsale last week. Having visited Cork city earlier, the yacht then headed for Falmouth in the UK.

