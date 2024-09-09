Reader’s Picture of the Week

Southern Star Ltd. logo
September 9th, 2024

This cinnabar moth emerging from its chrysalis was captured by budding photographer Iris McLaughlin (6) on a Sunday morning walk at the Warren beach in Rosscarbery.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

