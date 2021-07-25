Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.
Reader’s Picture of the Week
July 25th, 2021 12:00 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
Recommended
News
2 hours ago
Innovative new app for locals and tourists to Xplore Clonakilty
Sport
3 hours ago
Powter: I fully believe we’re going to beat Kerry
Sport
6 hours ago