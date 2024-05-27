Southern Star Ltd. logo
May 27th, 2024 8:00 PM

Reader's Picture of the Week Image

Roaring Water Bay local Jason O'Callaghan says 'Spring has sprung' after catching his dogs Ellie and high-jumper Lily enjoying a day out in Barleycove

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries.

Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

