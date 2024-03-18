News

Reader’s Picture of the Week

March 18th, 2024 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ellen Logan’s keen eye spotted this spider hitching a lift on a common lizard – Ireland’s only lizard species – in her garden in Schull.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week's edition

