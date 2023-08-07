Reader’s Picture of the Week

Blake Hallanan from Roskerrig, Ahakista took this shot of the nearby Gorteanish Stone Circle, which dates back to the Bronze Age (2200-600 BC). The 11-stone circle was rediscovered in 1995 and on June 21st this year, a group of UCC archaeology students cleaned the sockets to once again hold all the stones upright.

