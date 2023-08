Magnus Burbanks took this shot at Ballylinchy near Baltimore last week, with the central portion of the Milky Way on view, only possible, thanks to the low level of light pollution in West Cork.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and

pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com