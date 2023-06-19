READER’S PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Claire Shearan took a photo during her son Leo’s 10th birthday in their garden in Cullenagh, Skibbereen and spotted this bubble with their sycamores reflected in it when she looked more closely at the original.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.