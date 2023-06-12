READER’S PICTURE OF THE WEEK

News

June 12th, 2023

Anne O’Reilly from Cork snapped her golden doodle Millie in a meadow of glowing buttercups during ‘No Mow May’ 

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number. 

