Rally drivers move to fundraise for charity

A CHARITY rally featuring internationally-known legends of the sport will tour the south-west of the country later this year to raise funds for an emergency medical response charity.

‘Déjà vu Cork ’23’ will see 150 historic rallying and supercars leave Little Island in Cork on September 9th and embark on a 140-mile route taking in many of the classic Cork 20 and West Cork Rally special stages. It’s the ninth event in the series which has raised more than €300,000 for charity.

The non-competitive rally will include a lunchtime parade through the streets of Clonakilty and will culminate with a gala dinner at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island in Cork.

All proceeds from the event will go to Critical a charity that provides pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill and injured patients in their local communities through its network of volunteer emergency medical responders.

It costs an average of €25,000 to establish an advanced level volunteer doctor in the community; and €120,000 to put a new critical care response vehicle on the road.

Its ceo Micheál Sheridan said, ‘Our volunteers are tasked to serious incidents by the National Ambulance Service. We’ve kitted out their Critical Care response vehicles with a specialist medical kit essentially bringing the Emergency Department to the patient. The equipment, which is entirely funded by donors and wonderful fundraising events like this, allows our critical and advanced care doctors to use their many years of experience to perform complex and often life-saving medical procedures at the scene. We’re honoured to be chosen by Déjà vu as the beneficiaries of their Cork rally as it will help us to expand our services to even more communities across the country. We’re often called to road traffic incidents and fundraising events like this help us to bring hope to people when time is critical.’