MET Éireann has issued a yellow rain warning for West Cork which is in place from Saturday, 04th January at 1pm.

The advisory, which is in place until Sunday, 05th January at 5pm warns of 'heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow.'

Potential Impacts:

• Hazardous travelling conditions

• Poor visibility

• Travel disruption

• Localised flooding

