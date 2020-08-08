Radio boss Margaret set to host West Cork networking awards by

THE boss of two leading Dublin radio stations has been working from her home in West Cork since March.

And while Margaret Nelson says there’s no denying how far technology has evolved over the years, it will never replace human interaction or face-to-face networking.

Margaret has just been announced as the host of the Network Ireland West Cork annual awards which this year will be held at Dunmore House Hotel on August 27th.

Margaret, chief executive of both FM104 and Q102, is a source of inspiration for women, with a career in radio that spans nearly 30 years. Since taking over Q102 in 2018 it has moved from the fifth radio station in the Dublin market to a very impressive number two – under her guidance she has brought both stations to the top two positions in the competitive Dublin radio market.

She said: ‘I’m beyond thrilled to be involved in the awards this year for Network Ireland. West Cork is an unique and special place as we all know well. I came down from Dublin in early March for a week to lock up a house with my husband and two kids (18 and 22), and five months later we are still here!

‘I can’t tell you how much people and networking means to us all and the recent pandemic has proven that it is fundamental to the very core of all business and how successful we are,’ she added. ‘No matter how far technology has evolved over the years, it will never replace the fact that human interaction is what matters, so roll on awards like this and well done to everybody involved – such a great committee and a superb, great community of business ladies in West Cork.’

Network Ireland West Cork president Caroline Murphy (West Cork Eggs) and vice-president Katherine O’Sullivan (O’Donnell Furniture) are celebrating the branch’s success with two national awards in the first two years since it was formed.

The categories of the 2020 awards are designed to reflect the vastly-altered working world and include business innovation, emerging business, solo businesswoman and the ‘power within’ champion. The award for the ‘power within’ champion is designed to recognise survival and the strength it takes to survive in business in this challenging year.

Judging takes place in the coming weeks and branch winners will be announced on the night at Dunmore House Hotel. Proceeds will go to branch president Caroline’s chosen charity, which is Féileacáin, a not-for-profit organisation providing support to families affected by the death of a baby.

Each regional category winner will go forward for the national interviews in September and will represent the West Cork branch at the national awards in October. Caroline added: ‘The Business Women Awards are the highlight of the Network Ireland year. They celebrate the variety, quality and achievements of our members and in 2020 we need the positivity and even though it has been, and continues to be, a tough time for many, there is so much to celebrate. As an organisation and membership we have pivoted, diversified, struggled, taken care of, home schooled, worked from home and achieved so many different things that now is the time to celebrate all that.’