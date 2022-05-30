Congratulations and well done to Rachel Kingston who has won a gold medal in the European Road Bowling Championships in Meldorf in Germany. Read the full article in this week's Southern Star.
Rachel Kingston wins gold in European Road Bowling Championships
May 30th, 2022 9:10 AM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Follow the authorFollow @https://twitter.com/KeoghJackie
Related content
Recommended
Communities invited to come together for beach clean-ups
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Applying for the Nursing Home Support Scheme
News
3 hours ago