Rachel Kingston wins gold in European Road Bowling Championships

May 30th, 2022 9:10 AM

Congratulations and well done to Rachel Kingston who has won a gold medal in the European Road Bowling Championships in Meldorf in Germany. Read the full article in this week's Southern Star.

