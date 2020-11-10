Race committee erects Covid information signs in village

THE Drimoleague Race Committee has paid for and displayed signs encouraging people to observe Covid-19 health and safety etiquette.

‘The signs advising people to “wash your hands, wear your mask, and keep your distance” is a small altruistic gesture on behalf of the committee,’ said its chairperson Caroline Collins.

‘We decided to do it because we wanted to do something good for the community, something that might also help in stopping the spread of Covid-19.’

‘Our annual races will not be going ahead on St Stephen’s Day, so this is our way of connecting with the community and trying to get across that only a combined effort will be effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.’

Caroline said everyone remembers the 150th anniversary celebrations on December 26th 2019. ‘Sadly, there won’t be a 151st this year, but we will reschedule them and run the races when conditions allow.’

‘It is my understanding,’ Caroline told The Southern Star, ‘that everyone here is being mindful of their own health and the health and well-being of their family, friends and neighbours.

‘We are pleased with the positive response to the signs because it all helps in terms of promoting a sense of connection, a sense of being in this together, and with a bit of luck, others towns and villages might be encouraged to do the same.’