Puttnam cites ‘values’ as he opts to quit X

OSCAR-winning producer and Skibbereen resident David Puttnam has quit X (formerly Twitter) because he said the platform is ‘no longer compatible’ with his values.

The chairman of Atticus Education and the producer of award-winning films including The Mission and Chariots of Fire released a statement on X on Tuesday afternoon.

‘In light of recent developments on the X platform that are no longer compatible with my values and those of the team at @Atticus_Edu, I have decided to leave X,’ he said.

However, to prevent the misuse of his identity and that of Atticus Education, he said both accounts will remain ‘online’ but will cease further activity.

‘I want to thank everyone who has engaged with me here over the years,’ he added.

He has almost 9,000 followers and was a regular tweeter before he made the decision to leave X.

He is just one of several public figures, including Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg and former RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy, who have abandoned the social medial platform since billionaire Elon Musk bought the company in 2022.

Many of those who have left cited concerns about the direction X is taking, under Musk’s influence.