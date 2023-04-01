Protest planned over Keelbeg Pier changes

LOCALS in Union Hall are set for a collision course with Cork County Council over plans to close off the old and historic Keelbeg Pier.

At a meeting in Union Hall on Tuesday night, attendees vowed to protest and block any move by the Council to cut off access to the pier, which they say is important for people engaged in leisure activities. Cork County Council said that it needs to be blocked off due to health and safety concerns.

Chairman of the Glandore Union Hall Harbour users Committee, Aodh O’Donnell, said they want the pier saved and put back to its former glory and for it to be used as an amenity for everyone in Union Hall.

‘Judging by the meeting there is overwhelming support from people that this cannot go ahead without a plan being put in place for the restoration of the pier,’ said Aodh.

‘We are going to protest against the Council’s plan. We set up this committee yet we’ve had zero engagement from Cork County Council on this,’ he said.

Aodh added that there is now a ‘total disconnect’ between the community in Union Hall and Cork County Council.

‘At this stage we’ve had enough, it cannot go ahead without engagement and having a plan in place.’

Locals plan to gather at the pier this Sunday morning at 11am to highlight their grievances about plans for the pier.