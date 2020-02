Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in her 50s that occurred at a house in the Brookdale area of Riverstick, near Kinsale today at approximately 3pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene is being carried out.

The woman’s remains have been removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.