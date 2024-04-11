Prime Time special on Ireland's increasingly dangerous roads

THE worrying increase in the number of people dying on Ireland's roads will be the subject of tonight's episode of Prime Time on RTÉ.

Across this week, Prime Time has been publishing a number of digital reports providing in-depth detail on road safety data and what can be done to reverse the trend, culminating in a dedicated programme tonight presented by Miriam O’Callaghan and Fran McNulty on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player featuring experts, campaigners and families affected.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers will be in studio to respond to the report.

West Cork is no stranger to tragic road deaths, with a number of serious incidents occurring in recent years.

As part of Prime Time's digital reports into the subject, The Southern Star's former digital manager Jack McCarron will be examining further the fact disqualified drivers are failing to surrender their licences and permits.

He speaks to the family of a man killed by a disqualified driver who are calling for a system overhaul after figures were recently highlighted.

Between 2016 and 2022, over 25,000 drivers were ordered by courts to surrender their driving licenses or permits due to disqualification, more than 80% of disqualified drivers failed to comply.

Separately, more than 95% of nearly 17,000 learner drivers who had their permits disqualified in the last seven years failed to surrender them.

The reports will also investigate local areas prone to frequent collisions, including the Duncannon Line, a 56km regional road in Wexford.

Locally dubbed Ireland's most 'notorious' road, it has gained attention due to its alarming rate of fatalities in recent years.

The Prime Time special will air tonight, Thursday April 11th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Read the digital reports at RTÉ.ie/PrimeTime