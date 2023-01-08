News

Death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer

January 8th, 2023 11:33 AM

By Emma Connolly

The death has occurred of the much-loved GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Share this article

THE death has occurred of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

The hugely popular West Cork resident had been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident near Innishannon on December 29th.

The 65-year-old had been in Cork University Hospital since the accident, where he sadly passed away earlier today.

The Kerry native had worked as a teacher mainly in St Brogan’s College in Bandon.

He is survived by his wife Colette, daughters Claire and Emily, grandson Lucas, brothers Denis, John and Richie, and extended family.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.