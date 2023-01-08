Death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer

THE death has occurred of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

The hugely popular West Cork resident had been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident near Innishannon on December 29th.

The 65-year-old had been in Cork University Hospital since the accident, where he sadly passed away earlier today.

The Kerry native had worked as a teacher mainly in St Brogan’s College in Bandon.

He is survived by his wife Colette, daughters Claire and Emily, grandson Lucas, brothers Denis, John and Richie, and extended family.