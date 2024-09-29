Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Power cuts and fallen trees as heavy rains batter West Cork

September 29th, 2024 3:10 PM

By Martin Claffey

Power cuts and fallen trees as heavy rains batter West Cork Image
Driving rain and high winds caused falling branches to add to the hazards for the residents of Clonakilty today. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

Share this article

ESB power outages have hit thousands of residents across West Cork as high winds and heavy rain continue to batter Co Cork, with fallen branches and trees also reported.

In Skibbereen, a power outage is affecting homes near Turk Head. ESB workers predict services will be back up and running by around 9pm tonight.

Near Macroom, more than 1,100 customers  have been hit by a fault at Lee Bridge, which hit around lunchtime.

Power faults are also  affecting customers near Clonakilty, at Lehanagh and Aghafore, while while  an outage at Ballydehob hit 13 customers this morning. ESB workers had services back up at 12.15pm. Faults have also been reported around Carrigaline.

The power outages come on a day of testing conditions as an Orange warning is in place over the county. The warning remains in place until 6pm.

 

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended