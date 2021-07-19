Pop-up tests may see rise in Covid cases

BY KIERAN O’MAHONY AND JACKIE KEOGH

THE official figures for Covid cases in the Skibbereen area in the coming weeks can be expected to see a rise, following the detection of a number of positive cases at a pop-up test centre last weekend.

A pop-up Covid testing site was set up by the HSE at the Ilen Rovers GAA Club in Baltimore last Saturday.

Dr Anne Sheahan, acting director of public health for Cork and Kerry, confirmed that more than 160 people attended to get tested.

The latest HSE figures show the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in the Skibbereen area for the 14-day period from June 22nd to July 5th has doubled compared to the previous 14 days.

There were 22 recorded cases of Covid-19, compared to 12 for the previous two-week period.

The area now has a 14-day average of 72.7 cases per 100,000.

However, this is still well below the national average of 117.7.

The Bantry area is continuing to record less than five cases, similar to the previous 14-day period, and is also recording an incidence rate of less than five.

Dominic Casey, chairman of Ilen Rovers GAA Club, said they were not asked by the HSE to stop training, but they did so as a precautionary measure, and their schedule resumed on Monday last, July 12th.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the Bandon Kinsale area has halved – going from 45 to 20 for the 14-day period up to July 5th.

The Macroom area has seen a rise from six to 17 cases for the same period.

The Carrigaline area saw the number of positive Covid-19 cases drop from 20 (June 28th) to 11 (July 5th).

This week the HSE issued revised times for the walk-in testing centre at Ballincarriga. Walk-in testing without appointment or referral will be available at the Randal Óg GAA pitch near Dunmanway from 9am to midday, Monday to Saturday (closed on Sunday). Outside of these times, testing will only be conducted by appointment at HSE.ie