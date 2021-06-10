POLL: What is West Cork's favourite beach?

Create your own user feedback survey

As travel restrictions continue to ease, many are heading to the West Cork coastline for day trips and weekends away.

West Cork is home to some of the most spectacular beaches in Ireland (if we do say so ourselves), and has long been a beach destination for locals and visitors alike.

From the surfers haven of Garretstown, to the dunes of Inchydoney and the hidden gems of the Beara peninsula, there are plenty of options around for dreamy beach days away.

But out of the abundance of beaches on offer in the area, which one wins out as West Cork’s best? We’re opening up the debate to you, our readers, to decide which of West Cork’s amazing beaches wins out.

Will it be the well-known visitor favourite The Dock in Kinsale, Mizen’s sandy neighbour Barleycove, or local gems like Tragumna or The Warren in Rosscarbery?

Have your say in our poll, and tell us why you think your favourite beach is West Cork’s best. Is it a good walking spot? Children friendly? A host to an amazing view or good fishing?

