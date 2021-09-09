News

BREAKING: Poignant video at Kinsale’s 9/11 garden sees Cork firefighters paying tribute to their fallen NYFD colleagues

September 9th, 2021 10:59 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

County mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan with firefighter Duane Seeenson (left) and Paul Griffin (right), asst chief fire officer, Cork County Fire Service. Also included is Virgil Horgan, cousin of Kathleen Murphy. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

A POIGNANT video on the remarkable Ringfinnan 9/11 Garden of Remembrance outside Kinsale features members of Cork County Fire Service paying tribute to their fallen colleagues in the NYFD.

The video, which also features county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan, includes an interview with Virgil Horgan, cousin of Kathleen Cait Murphy, who created the garden, soon after the tragedy at the Twin Towers in New York.

Kathleen was a nurse in New York, and also a close friend of NYFD chaplain Fr Mychal Judge, who also lost his life that day.

Kathleen passed away a decade after creating the remarkable garden near her home place in Co Cork, but now her sister Nellie and other family members help maintain the beautiful space which features 343 trees, each one bearing the name of a member of New York City Fire Department who gave their lives in the pursuit of saving others.

You can read the full story of the incredible garden at Ringfinnan in this week’s Southern Star, out today.

Watch the video here:

 

