PODCAST: West Cork Women Against Violence face challenges during pandemic & music from Luunah

On this week's podcast we're chatting to Marie Mulholland, co-ordinator of the West Cork Women Against Violence project about the challenges for the project at a time which can be very frightening for women caught in an abusive relationship.

News Editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Jack McCarron to review this week's paper and we have some new music from Kilmurry-based alternative pop group Luunah with a preview of their new album which launches this week.

Listen to Luunah on Spotify now: