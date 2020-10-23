PODCAST: The importance of shopping local & new music from Luunah

--

This week’s podcast is a special on supporting local businesses.

As we settle into Level 5, many businesses face an uncertain future.

But organisations across West Cork have launched initiatives to help the public engage with their local shopkeepers and companies, in a bid to keep sales ticking over, either online or by phone.

Today we chat to the chairpersons of two of these organisations to see exactly what’s on offer and how our towns are coping with these unusual times.

News editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Bantry Business Association chairman Diarmaid Murphy and by Hilary O’Farrell of the Bandon Business Association.

This coming Friday Cork band Luunah will release their debut album, the self-titled Luunah.

Despite delays due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the band are grateful for more time given to refine their work.

Lead singer Sarah-Beth wrote the songs during her final years of college and this is the first single, Take Me Dancing.

It was produced in West Cork, by Brian Casey. For more see Luunah Music on Facebook