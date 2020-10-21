The Southern Star's Guide to Shopping Locally Online

Level five doesn't mean our local economy has to grind to a halt.

If we pull together as 'one West Cork' and support each other we will get through the next six weeks.

Here are four easy ways that you can Support West Cork:

1. Shop Local

Help save jobs and keep money circulating in our economy rather than leak out of the area. Phone, buy online or even Zoom call to make your purchases from local businesses.

2. Buy a takeaway

Local hospitality businesses are really suffering so buy some takeaway food for you and the family.

3. Buy gift vouchers

Many businesses have gift vouchers so buy one for friends and family as a present. It's money in the till and helps cashflow.

4. Help local charities

Hundreds of fundraising activities across West Cork have cancelled this year. As a result funds are seriously reduced and services threatened so give what you can to your favourite local charities.

If you would like to see your business featured please send an email with the name of your business, a link to your website or Facebook page and 25 words about the business to [email protected] and we will include you.