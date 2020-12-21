PODCAST: The best of the #Coronavirus Podcast 2020

--

Since the start of April we have been hosting our weekly Coronavirus podcast from West Cork.

We kicked off with an interview with Skibbereen woman Emer Downing, a primary school teacher who spoke to us from her home in Bergamo in Italy, which back then was the epicentre of the pandemic.

In the following nine months our news editor Siobhan Cronin, and her colleagues Emma Connolly and Niall O’Driscoll, interviewed everyone from Oscar-winning film producer David Puttnam, to RTÉ’s US Correspondent Brian O’Donovan, singer songwriter Mick Flannery and even David Bowie’s guitarist Gerry Leonard.

This week's podcast features some of the highlights from the series.