PODCAST: Sunday Times political correspondent and columnist Justine McCarthy

--

This week’s podcast is an interview with Bandon native and Sunday Times political correspondent and columnist Justine McCarthy.

Justine, a highly respected campaigning journalist, talks about growing up in West Cork, starting her journalism career in The Southern Star and some of the incredible stories she has covered in her wide-ranging and very impressive career.

This week's music is from Clare singer Susan O’Neill and acclaimed singer-songwriter Mick Flannery – a previous guest on this podcast.

They won ‘Best Original Folk Track of The Year’ for their duet, ‘Baby Talk’, at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards last week.

Also involved in this fabulous success was Skibbereen musician and producer Christian Best.

Here is a version of the beautiful song recorded earlier this year in Cork Opera House, featuring The Cork Opera House Orchestra and mixed by Christian Best.