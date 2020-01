--

In the first breaking news podcast of this election cycle we bring you the news that An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has set February 8 as the date for the upcoming General Election.

Southern Star news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by editor Con Downing to dissect what this means for the Cork South West constituency and the candidates.

