PODCAST: Ludgate's new CEO Grainne O'Keeffe on the future of remote working and living in West Cork

Percy Ludgate, a Skibbereen man born in 1883, is believed to have invented one of the world’s first computers. And in his honour, three years ago, the Ludgate digital hub was born at the former Field’s bakery in Skibbereen. This 1GB hub of activity is supported by Vodafone and SIRO in a joint venture and local woman Grainne O’Keeffe is the hub’s newly- appointed CEO.

She spoke to Siobhan Cronin about the hub, her love of West Cork and why now, more than ever, the ability to work remotely in places like West Cork, is so important.

We also have music from the incredible Jeff Scroggins & Colorado while Niall O'Driscoll joins Siobhan to review this week's Southern Star.