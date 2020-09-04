PODCAST: Former Fine Gael TD Jim Daly on leaving politics, #GolfGate, the future of the major parties and enjoying more family time PLUS music from John Blek

--

This week our featured interview is with former Fine Gael TD Jim Daly. A former schoolteacher, publican and politician, Mr Daly has recently taken up a new role as an advocate for the homecare sector.

He speaks to news editor Siobhan Cronin about political life, #GolfGate, the future for the major parties and enjoying more family time.

This week's music is the choice of our digital manager and podcast editor Jack McCarron.

Jack has chosen John Blek’s song The Blackwater. The Blackwater was taken from John's fourth album Thistle & Thorn, which was recorded between Clonakilty and Louisville, Kentucky during the early part of 2018.

John's latest album 'The Embers' was released in February and is available to purchase from his website www.johnblek.com