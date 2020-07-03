PODCAST: Cork Airport MD Niall MacCarthy on the challenges facing the aviation industry & music from The Covid Collective

--

On this week’s podcast, news editor Siobhan Cronin is talking to Niall MacCarthy and Kevin Cullinane of Cork Airport about how the airport has re-opened to flights and the procedures they have put in place to cope with Covid-19 restrictions.

Siobhan & Kieran O'Mahony review this week's Southern Star and we have music from the Covid Collective.

