PODCAST: Cork Airport MD Niall MacCarthy on the challenges facing the aviation industry & music from The Covid Collective

On this week’s podcast, news editor Siobhan Cronin is talking to Niall MacCarthy and Kevin Cullinane of Cork Airport about how the airport has re-opened to flights and the procedures they have put in place to cope with Covid-19 restrictions.
Siobhan & Kieran O'Mahony review this week's Southern Star and we have music from the Covid Collective.
Listen to all the Covid Collective's lockdown covers by clicking here.
