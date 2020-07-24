PODCAST: Climate special with sustainability expert Dr Tara Shine and activist Alicia Joy O'Sullivan

--

On this week's podcast news editor Siobhan Cronin is chatting to Kinsale-based Dr Tara Shine and Skibbereen's Alicia Joy O'Sullivan.

Dr Shine is a sustainability expert, activist, author, speaker, and so much more. She also 20 years’ experience of international and national policy making and has worked with the Mary Robinson Foundation – Climate Justice.

Alicia is a climate change activist and one of this year’s Leaving Cert students. She campaigns on a wide range of issues including young people’s mental health, LGBT matters, the reform of sexual education and, of course, climate change. In 2019 she was named a Lions Club Youth Ambassador for Ireland and last year spoke at the first UN Youth Climate Summit in New York.

Siobhan is also joined by Southern Star lifestyle and community editor Emma Connolly to review this week's paper.

We also have music from Kinsale-based singer songwriter Klaus Harvey. Klaus performs with a band called the Four Maldehydes in the Kinsale area and has opened for the likes of Tracy Chapman and Michelle Shocked. check out his Youtube channel here.