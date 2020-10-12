PODCAST: Breaking Out director Michael McCormack on documenting the life of legendary West Cork singer/songwriter Fergus O'Farrell

--

On this week's podcast we're joined by director Michael McCormack whose new film about the life of West Cork singer/songwriter Fergus O'Farrell hits cinemas in November.

From Schull, Fergus was the charismatic voice of Interference, one of the most compelling and influential bands to emerge from the Irish music scene in the 1990s.

Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, Fergus had to keep singing. His unique talent and love for life is credited with inspiring a generation of songwriters.

Michael chats to The Southern Star's Emma Connolly about the journey of documenting Fergus' life for much of his last 15 years.

News editor Siobhan Cronin also reviews this week's Southern Star plus we have music from our Southern Star Sessions archive.

This week's song choice is Take It Away by Glengarriff's Cian Elliott.

For more from Cian you can follow him on Facebook and Spotify.