PODCAST: Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy on the challenges facing the food sector PLUS music from the Justin Grounds’ Lockdown Choir

On this week’s podcast, Emma Connolly talks to CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy about the challenges facing the food sector during the pandemic and how she can't wait to get back to her native Clonakilty and walk the beach at Inchydoney.

Con Downing & Jack McCarron review this week's Southern Star PLUS we have a musical treat for you – the latest instalment from Clonakilty-based musician and composer Justin Grounds’ Lockdown Choir.

Watch the full musical performance on Justin Grounds’ Facebook page.