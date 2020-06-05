PODCAST: Academy Award winner David Puttnam on the Leaving Cert, working from home in West Cork and Netflix

--

On this week's podcast News Editor Siobhan Cronin chats to to David Puttnam, Oscar-winning film producer and educator, about the decision to use a grading system for this year’s Leaving Cert, how he finds working from Skibbereen and virtual House of Lords sittings, and he even gives us his top Netflix viewing recommendations.

Tieing in nicely with that, we will have a lovely end-of-year song from this year’s Leaving Cert class at Coláiste na Toirbhirte in Bandon. Southern Star

Editor Con Downing joins Siobhan to review this week's paper