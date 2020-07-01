Plans for Taoiseach Micheal Martin to be feted in Courtmacsherry; Couple stranded in Goleen over Trump’s travel ban; Meet the 104-year-old woman who has survived two pandemics; County championships' schedule unveiled; Physio's tips for GAA players to avoid injury; Meet the Ballinascarthy woman playing a leading role in making sure Jameson holds its title as the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey

In this week's Southern Star:
In News
- Plans for Taoiseach Micheal Martin to be feted in Courtmacsherry this summer, when the Fianna Fail leader returns to his second home, in the West Cork holiday village
- Couple stranded in Goleen over Trump’s travel ban
- Meet the 104-year-old woman who has survived two pandemics
- Cautious welcome given to tourists flocking back to West Cork's beaches and holiday homes since last weekend
- Full house for Beara's first drive-in bingo
- Plans for Dunmanway care home are shelved
In Sport
- County championships' schedule unveiled
- Referees under pressure as bust season looms
- Physio's tips for GAA players to avoid injury
- A selection of Paddy Feen's best sports photos
In Life and Community
- Meet the Ballinascarthy woman playing a leading role in making sure Jameson holds its title as the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey
