Get The Southern Star delivered to your home or inbox

It's during difficult times that something as simple as reading your local newspaper can give a much needed boost.

With that in mind we'd like to let our loyal readers know that if they can't make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, they can subscribe via two simple methods.

Postal Subscription

If holding a physical copy of The Southern Star is an important part of your weekly routine, why not have it delivered directly to your door?

At present you can avail of a three month postal subscription for only €50 and we can deliver to anywhere in Ireland.

Signing up is simple. All you have to do is:

Contact Peggy on 028 21200 or [email protected] and pay by credit/debit card over the phone.

Digital Subscription

The Southern Star is also available to read via digital edition on your computer, tablet or smartphone for less than €2 per week.

Editions are served up in exceptional quality and you can zoom, print and share articles at the touch of a button.

The ePaper is available online at the same time the print edition is available in shops and you can enjoy savings of up to 20%.

You'll even be able to enjoy access to The Southern Star archive and read older editions.

Sign up by clicking here or here to read a sample edition.

If you have any queries or would like advice please email [email protected]