Planned water outage for Bandon this Wednesday night

A planned water outage affecting Bandon town centre and surrounding areas will take place this Wednesday night.

Water supply to customers may be impacted between 11pm on Wednesday, June 10th and 6am on Thursday, June 11th due to essential works being carried out as part of the Bandon Water Main Rehabilitation and Sewer Network Upgrade Project, a project that Irish Water is working in partnership with Cork County Council.

These works are being planned at night time to minimise the impact on customers.

'Customers may experience water discolouration, low pressure, or water outages for short periods while the essential works are underway. Customers should allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time (6am on Thursday, June 11th) for their supply to return fully,' said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website www.water.ie, as well as on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. Please contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline with any queries.

'Irish Water and Cork County Council would like to thank customers for their patience as this essential work is carried out.'

Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.