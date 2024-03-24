Planned water outage for Bandon this Tuesday night

Bandon will have a planned overnight water outage from 11pm this Tuesday March 26th to 6am on Wednesday March 27th in order to facilitate a new connection at Convent Hill Reservoir.

The water supply will be restored to customers from 6am as the network refills. It can take a number of hours for the water to restore to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network once the water supply is turned back on.

Niall O’Riordan, Uisce Éireann said, 'We understand the inconvenience that this restriction may cause and we would like thank customers for their patience while these essential works are carried out. The majority of customers should have adequate storage in their attic tanks to provide for essential uses such as flushing toilets for the duration of this restriction. However, customers can help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

If anyone has any queries or concerns, our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the water supply and services section of our website. '