Pipes good news for Bandon and Clon

WORKS are underway to lay 13.5km of new watermains from Bandon to Clonakilty that are designed to accommodate growth and development in the area.

The works involve the construction of approximately 13.5 km of trunk watermain connecting Bandon Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Carhue Hill to the WTP at Jones’ Bridge in Clonakilty via Baxter’s Bridge and the N71.

The capacity of treated water available at Bandon WTP means additional supply can be delivered to Clonakilty, while continuing to supply Bandon; all without taking additional water from the Bandon River. As a result, both areas will be able to continue to facilitate social and economic growth.

For Clonakilty, the additional supply provided by this project will allow for housing to be developed in the short to medium term while also playing an important role in the long-term solution for the town and the surrounding areas.

Lisa Cogan, Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) regional delivery lead, described it as a ‘vital project will support growth and development’ in the area and ‘will ease the current supply challenges in the area.’

A stop-go traffic management system remains in place five days a week at two locations on the N71 to allow two work crews to operate simultaneously.