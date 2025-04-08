Pike Bar is back in business with a new look and new owner

Another young person taking up the bar trade at a young age is 22-year-old Jamie Hayes from Lisavaird, who recently re-opened The Pike Bar, much to the joy of locals in the area who were without a local bar for the past eight years.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Jamie, who has worked in bars for a number of years, said the premises had been in his relative’s name for a number of years, and he bought it from his grandfather.

‘It was only last December that I thought about opening the bar and saw the opportunity and went for it,’ said Jamie.

‘Then the real work commenced as we had to refurbish the whole bar. I gave myself a deadline of a St Patrick’s weekend to open so it was really full on getting the place ready. I couldn’t have completed it without my family, who are all tradesmen.

Luckily, it all came together and he opened the bar on March 12th.

‘It’s been fantastic and people around here are delighted now to have somewhere to go. It’s become a meeting point all over again for the local community. It’s young and old too so a great mix of clientele and people are just happy that they don’t have to travel too far for an odd pint.’

Open seven days a week, Jamie has big plans for the bar including hosting bingo on Monday nights as well as a planned darts tournament.

‘We are trying to fill the week with as many events as we can and make it a meeting spot.’

Lisavaird isn’t the only village recently to see its local re-opened, as Seano’s Bar in Kilmurry also reopened after being closed for over seven years.