PICTURE SPECIAL: Debs & Grads events in full swing

August 15th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Eimear Crowley from Drimoleague with Zoe Coleman at the West Cork Hotel’s railway bridge for the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball on Tuesday. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Steve Redmond, Ballydehob and Orlaith O’Flynn, Durrus at the West Cork Hotel’s railway bridge for the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball on Tuesday. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

At the St Brogan’s College Bandon grads ball Ellie O’Sullivan from Innishannon and Scott Kingston from Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the St Brogan’s College Bandon grads ball were Elle Cullinane and Eva O’Connell. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the St Brogan’s College Bandon grads ball were Lana Starzinska, Gabriele Patasionkaite and Shauna Lavelle McGrath. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Fia Linnane, Eoin O’Neill, Aibhainn Wilson and Ciaran Hurley were at the St Brogan’s College grads ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle))

Leanne O’Mahony was at the St Brogan’s College grads ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Onix Teape with Nadine Curran at the St Brogan’s College grads ball. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball on Tuesday last were Gearoid McCarthy, Drimoleague and Amy Harte, Skeagh, Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

At the St Brogans College Bandon grads were Nicole Allen, Matti Novak, Leanne Murphy and Natalia Kowalska. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball on Tuesday were Aislinn O’Donovan, Castlehaven and Adam O’Regan, Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball on Tuesday were Tomás Ó Donnabháin and Laura O’Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Enjoying the Skibbereen Community School Debs Ball on Tuesday were Rachel Thomas, Baltimore with Alice Young, Drimoleague. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

