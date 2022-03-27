News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about on St Patrick’s Day

March 27th, 2022 8:00 PM

Myles, Iris and Nicola Sheahan having a colourful time at the Skibbereen parade. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Fiadh Malone, Farran and Lola O’Donnell at the parade in Courtmacsherry.

In Coppeen were Moya Hennessy, Lauren O’Mahony, Aoife Hennessy and Marie O’Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Having fun at the parade in Clonakilty were Michaele and Maeve Keohane, Ballygurteen and their friend Grace O’Donoghue, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Meabhdh Sexton, Lislevane and Ciarán Crowley, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Dancers from Scoil Rince Carney after their performance in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Michael and Claire Healy from Bantry Tidy Towns in the parade. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Rua, Doire and Niamh Murphy enjoying the fun in Castletownbere. (Photo: Marie Cronin Photography)

Hands up who is having fun? Enjoying the wonderful Skibbereen St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

At Bandon’s parade were Mary Kate Cassidy with Arann and Alice O'Boyle.  (Photo: Denis Boyle)

In Dunmanway were Emily Bayer, Sophie Mawe Downey, Ellie O’Donoghue, Charley Mawe McCarthy, Melissa Duggan, Lauren Mawe Downey, Aoibhinn Gleeson, Irene Mawe and Sharon Mawe. 

Rosita Kingston from Baltimore and her dog Rufus enjoying the parade in Skibbereen.

Laura Dunne in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)

William and Adele O’Regan from Cambridge receiving their St Patrick’s Day cards from Skibbereen.

