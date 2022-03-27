PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about on St Patrick’s Day
March 27th, 2022 8:00 PM
Myles, Iris and Nicola Sheahan having a colourful time at the Skibbereen parade. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Fiadh Malone, Farran (left) and Lola O’Donnell at the parade in Courtmacsherry. Right: in Coppeen were Moya Hennessy, Lauren O'Mahony, Aoife Hennessy and Marie O'Mahony. (Photo: Martin Walsh & Denis Boyle)
Having fun at the parade in Clonakilty were Michaele and Maeve Keohane, Ballygurteen and their friend Grace O’Donoghue, Clonakilty. Right: Meabhdh Sexton, Lislevane and Ciarán Crowley, Clonakilty. (Photos: Martin Walsh)
Michael and Claire Healy from Bantry Tidy Towns in the parade. Left: dancers from Scoil Rince Carney after their performance in Bantry. Left: Rua, Doire and Niamh Murphy enjoying the fun in Castletownbere. (Photos: Andy Gibson & Anne Marie Cronin)
Hands up who is having fun? Enjoying the wonderful Skibbereen St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At Bandon’s parade were Mary Kate Cassidy with Arann and Alice O'Boyle. Right, in Dunmanway were: Emily Bayer, Sophie Mawe Downey, Ellie O Donoghue, Charley Mawe McCarthy, Melissa Duggan, Lauren Mawe Downey, Aoibhinn Gleeson, Irene Mawe, Sharon Mawe. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Laura Dunne in Schull; left: Rosita Kingston from Baltimore and her dog Rufus enjoying the parade in Skibbereen; right: William and Adele O’Regan from Cambridge receiving their St Patrick’s Day cards from Skibbereen. (Schull photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Some of the crowd enjoying Bantry’s celebrations. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
